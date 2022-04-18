Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

YJ stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 239.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

