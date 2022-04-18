Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will announce $8.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $36.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.75 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.18. 1,773,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,002. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

