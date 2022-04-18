Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will report $440.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.25 million and the lowest is $391.30 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $265.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,958,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

