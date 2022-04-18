Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $3.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) will announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $17.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $18.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. 25,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,336. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $520,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

