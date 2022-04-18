Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $824.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $824.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.10 million and the highest is $854.66 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.22. 155,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

