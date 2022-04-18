Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.50. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average of $245.00. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.