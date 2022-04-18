Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.23). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 560.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,149. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

