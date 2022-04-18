Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,923. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

