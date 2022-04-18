Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million.

HTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 40,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $473.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

