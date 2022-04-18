Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $335.85. The company had a trading volume of 564,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

