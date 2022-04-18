Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post sales of $405.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.97 million. CarGurus posted sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,227. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,253. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,077.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

