Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will report sales of $541.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.80 million to $556.13 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $437.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE IBP traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 165,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.