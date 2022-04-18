Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $3.20. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $4,032,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $226.10. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $228.80 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

