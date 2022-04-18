Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to report $117.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.72 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 87.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

