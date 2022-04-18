Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Lovesac posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. 179,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $726.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.