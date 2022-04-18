Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketWise.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,990. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

