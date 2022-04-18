Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.23). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Nikola stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 549,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,615,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

