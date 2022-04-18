Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($0.16). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 278.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,843. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

