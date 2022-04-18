Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “
OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.03. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.
About Decisionpoint Systems (Get Rating)
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.
