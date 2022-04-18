Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) to Sell

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $5.15 on Friday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

