Zano (ZANO) Hits Market Cap of $10.01 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Zano has a market cap of $10.01 million and $111,705.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,831.66 or 1.00033576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00263754 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00342300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,155,746 coins and its circulating supply is 11,126,246 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

