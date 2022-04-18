Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $539.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $539.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,933. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

