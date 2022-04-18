Zero Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $266,512.94 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $275.11 or 0.00671991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $266,512.94 and approximately $556.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00106268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.