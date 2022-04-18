Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $12.80 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

