Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Billion

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $460.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00271197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $761.54 or 0.01870746 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,960,130,005 coins and its circulating supply is 12,668,662,852 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

