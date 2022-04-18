ZKSpace Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.80 or 0.07379216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,710.47 or 0.99877351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041577 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.