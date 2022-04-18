Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) to post $30.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.40 million. Zynex reported sales of $24.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $159.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.62 million to $160.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

ZYXI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,447. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 1,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 614.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zynex by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.