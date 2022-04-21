-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of RLYB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 144,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,540. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rallybio by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rallybio by 9,889.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rallybio by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rallybio by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a preclinical-stage monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

