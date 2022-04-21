$0.77 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 643,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

