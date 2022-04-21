$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 984,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.76%.

In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.