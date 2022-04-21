$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.84.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $22.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,910. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.73 and a 200-day moving average of $600.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

