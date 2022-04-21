1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.22% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 563,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 28,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

