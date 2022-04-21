$135.01 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report $135.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.55 million to $140.90 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $552.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $576.88 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $610.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.43. 554,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,791. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.34%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,842,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

