1,897 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.58. 14,555,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.59.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.