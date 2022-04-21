$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Shares of TFII traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 277,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

