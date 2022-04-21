$271.94 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to post $271.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.60 million. Funko posted sales of $189.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,651,790 shares of company stock worth $31,525,529. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Funko by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 385,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $876.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

