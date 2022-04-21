$397.82 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will post $397.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.40 million and the highest is $405.30 million. Globant reported sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $13.09 on Thursday, hitting $221.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a one year low of $202.58 and a one year high of $354.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

