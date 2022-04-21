$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to post $4.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.92 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ORTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 321,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,798. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

