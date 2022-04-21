$41.23 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $135.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $135.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 640,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

