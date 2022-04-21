$520.95 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report sales of $520.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the lowest is $518.44 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

PRMW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $67,356,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $29,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $13,039,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

