$628.08 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $628.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $618.50 million and the highest is $645.80 million. Splunk posted sales of $502.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 6.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

