$799.81 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will post $799.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 74,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

