A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $512.48

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.48 ($6.67) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.10). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 541 ($7.04), with a volume of 214,793 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAG. Berenberg Bank raised A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.55) to GBX 660 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 517 ($6.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.74) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £604.96 million and a PE ratio of 21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($25,862.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

