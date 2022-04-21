Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.09 and a 200 day moving average of $542.10. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.