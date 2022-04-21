Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEIS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. 234,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $285,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

