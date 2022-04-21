Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $728,776.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $52.28 million and approximately $728,776.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

