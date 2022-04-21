AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $100,050.03 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $100,050.03 and $59.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

