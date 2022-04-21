Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,082.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $114.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,965.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,093.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,246.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

