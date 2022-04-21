Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.32

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $24.23. Ames National shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 24,639 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ames National by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

