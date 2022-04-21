Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.00) and the highest is ($1.50). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($7.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($6.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 179,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,551. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.